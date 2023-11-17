Logan Paul On What Winning WWE US Title Means To Him

Logan Paul is the WWE United States Champion, and he says it’s a something he takes seriously. Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the championship at WWE Crown Jewel and he talked on ImPAULsive about what the win means to him.

“Wrestling is much harder [than boxing] because it’s a 360-degree art,” Paul said (per Wrestling Inc). “There are so many things involved in this sport that make it extremely difficult, so people ask me like, ‘What’s so special about the belt? What does it mean?’ To me, it’s a symbol of accomplishment and trust in the craft and the human. WWE doesn’t just give this belt to someone. It is them entrusting you with their publicly traded company worth four billion [dollars] at the moment. It’s a big deal that they stamp you and are willing to say, ‘You’re significant enough and have done enough disruption in our company for us to put one of our titles on you.'”

He continued, “There’s not that many of them, and there’s a bunch of people on the roster. So winning this, for me, was such an achievement because in that moment when my hand was raised and they handed me this shiny heavy belt, the United States Champion[ship], I just saw my whole life in front of my eyes, all my ups, all my downs.”