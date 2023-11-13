Logan Paul Says He’ll Face “Whoever Wants” A Shot at the US Title

Speaking recently with his brother Jake Paul, Logan Paul offered his perspective regarding potential challengers for his WWE United States Championship title (via Fightful). Logan was seemingly open to any interested talent, although he highlighted a few specific names from the WWE roster, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. You can find a highlight from Logan and watch the full video below.

On who he’d be willing to defend the title against: “Listen bro, whoever wants it, whoever wants it. If it’s Roman, if it’s Cody, if it’s LA Knight, I don’t give a shit. I’ll take on both the Usos at once. I don’t give a damn. [Laughs] Solo? Bro, my whole life, I’ve been solo, minus right now with Jake, and all the times before that.”