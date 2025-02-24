Logan Paul Says He Won’t Ever Do ‘Moonsault & Battery’ Move Again

Logan Paul says his Moonsault and Battery on Rey Mysterio from Raw earlier this month is his last. As noted, Paul performed the Shane Mercer-popularized move on Mysterio on the February 10th episode of Raw in punching his ticket to Elimination Chamber. Considering what Paul posted on Instagram, we might not want to expect a repeat performance.

Paul shared a clip of the move on Instagram, captioning it:

“Never doing that again @wwe”

Paul will face Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, John Cena, CM Punk, and Damian Priest inside the Chamber at Saturday’s PPV.