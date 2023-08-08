Logan Paul Calls WWE “Broadway On Steroids”

Speaking recently with The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul offered his perspective on the comparison between professional wrestling and boxing, having now established experience with both (via Wrestling Inc). Paul explained how his time in the industry has given him a respect for the wrestling ring and feels like boxing has a simpler context, citing the vastly higher number of moving pieces in a WWE event. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the complexity of professional wrestling: “With wrestling, when I first started I couldn’t believe how 360 degrees this business was. There are so many things to account for and the analogy I use is when I’m boxing, I’m worried about one person, the guy across from me right?”

On how working in the industry subverted his expectations: “It’s like Broadway on steroids, like everyone in the WWE is so athletic and so talented in a different way that I never would have expected and I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing.”