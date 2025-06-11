Logan Paul Reflects On WWE Money in the Bank, Didn’t Know About Ron Killings’ Return

Logan Paul weighed in on his match at WWE Money in the Bank over the weekend, noting he wasn’t told about Ron Killings’ return. Paul teamed with John Cena against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show and he spoke about it on Impaulsive. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

Days removed from the bout, Logan Paul has now reflected on it during the newest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. He shared that he’s developing a hematoma on his shin following his springboard moonsault onto Jey Uso through an announce table.

Paul recounted being a part of putting the match together and he told Cena about his moonsault idea. Cena told Paul in a dare-ish tone that he could not pull it off. Paul said when he landed, he was unsure if his shins were broken or not.

On how he’s doing after the match: “Dude, I’m good besides this hematoma on my shin. Yeah, it’s getting worked up… It’s before the match and I’m telling John Cena, ‘Hey, I’d like to fit this spot.’ He looks at me and he goes, ‘You can’t make that jump,’ and I go, ‘I swear to God I can,’ and dude, John’s the best. But in full sincerity, he goes, ‘You can’t make that jump,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, buddy!’ And I found out no one — successfully? Not so much (has done the move) — but believed I could make that jump.

“It was well-executed and I’m f**king alive. But it was a really hard landing. Really hard… When I landed, straight up, I was not sure if I broke both my f**king shins.”

On Killings’ return in the match: “Dude, I go through this table. I’m cooked. Cusp of death. I’m sitting there just selling but not selling because this s**t’s real and it all hurts so bad but I hit the move so I’m excited. I’m sitting there like basically knocked out, and Cody (Rhodes) and John (Cena) are in the ring, I’m rooting for my guy John, ‘Get us that win John!’ And dude, out of nowhere comes f**king R-Truth who I thought was fired. I thought the WWE let him go. Also, here’s the thing, no one told me R-Truth was coming. I didn’t even know. I didn’t even know. So bro, I’m sitting there and he comes back, I’m like, ‘What the f**k is he doing here!?’ Yes, in the moment (I became a fan) and dude, I’m selling, I’m like, hey, then he hit John and we lost the f**king match!”