Logan Paul Announced For WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut
January 5, 2025 | Posted by
Logan Paul is set to make his return to WWE tomorrow at Raw’s Netflix premiere. WWE confirmed on Sunday that the former US Champion will appear on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on Netflix, is:
* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
* WWE Women’s World Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
* John Cena’s retirement tour begins
* Logan Paul returns
* The Rock returns
