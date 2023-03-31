Logan Paul Says WWE Would “Be Silly Not To” Renew His Contract After WrestleMania

Logan Paul sat down recently with BT Sport and spoke to Ariel Helwani about his time with WWE and what the future looks like now that his current contract with the promotion is set to expire soon (per Fightful). As of the interview, Paul’s agreement with WWE concludes after his Saturday match against Seth Rollins — and Paul doesn’t have a follow-up agreement yet. He indicated that he hopes to continue with WWE and is confident a new contract will be in his future. You can find the transcript of that topic and watch the complete interview below.

Helwani: When is the contract done?

Paul: April 1. I was contracted for a year to do two WrestleManias and I think five events.

Helwani: Is there any chance this is it for you?

Paul: I feel like it’s unlikely. I’m a good employee.

Helwani: As of this moment, you don’t have a deal past Saturday?

Paul: Correct.

Helwani: Has [a new deal] been brought up?

Paul: It’s been brought up, but I don’t have it.

Helwani: You would like to continue though?

Paul: Of course, of course.

Helwani: Do you want something longer than a year or do you like year-to-year?

Paul: This was a topic my manager and I were talking about. My life moves so fast and I don’t know what my stock will be in a year. It seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than a year-long contract. What’s going to happen in a year? Last year, at this time, I had no idea I was going to be an almost full-time wrestler as a staple of my career, and now I am. Let’s be honest, they’re going to fucking renew my contract. I mean, come on. It’d be silly not to.

Helwani: I was wondering if you wanted to renew it.

Paul: I do. I do. I think it’s very good for me.