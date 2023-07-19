Logan Paul Says He Asked For His WWE Summerslam Match To Open The Show

In the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Logan Paul said he asked WWE to put his match at the beginning of the card so he could leave early. The reason for this is because he wants to go watch his brother Jake fight Nate Diaz on the same night in Dallas.

Paul is likely to have a match with Ricochet at the event, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

He said: “As soon as my match ends, I’m going to hop on a private jet, fly to Dallas in my [wrestling] gear, walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz. I’m going to try. I don’t know if I’m going to make it, but I think if I do, it’ll be minutes. I walk into the venue round one, Jake Paul-Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible, but how incredible [would that be]?”

Summerslam takes place in Detroit, and a flight to Dallas takes two and a half hours. Paul noted that the time zone shift may make it “barely doable” as the clock moves back an hour once he enters central time zone. The boxing match will likely start at 11 PM CT.