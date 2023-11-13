wrestling / News
Logan Paul Might Part With The WWE U.S. Title For $100k (Unless You’re LA Knight)
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent TikTok video, Logan Paul took the WWE United States Championship belt into a gold shop and made the owner an offer for $100,000. The proprietor was understandably cautious about the resale options for such an item, although Paul suggested that certain WWE talent might be willing to pay up for the belt themselves. You can find a highlight from Paul on the subject and watch the video clip below.
On potential buyers for the belt: “I don’t know. Maybe Cody Rhodes walks in here. Maybe Seth Rollins walks in here. There’s a guy by the name of LA Knight — ‘YEAH!’. For sure as damn hell, he ain’t getting it from me [laughs].”
She must be a WWE fan 😌 pic.twitter.com/C2rppXMWpt
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 13, 2023
