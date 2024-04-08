Logan Paul Retains WWE US Championship Against Kevin Owens & Randy Orton At WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul survived Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to hold onto his US Championship at WrestleMania 40. Paul won his triple threat match against the two, pinning Orton with a frog splash after tossing Orton, who had hit Owens with an RKO out of a pop-up powerbomb by Owens. The match saw YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, get involved as the man in the PRIME Energy mascot. IShowSpeed got physical with Orton but took an RKO onto the announcer’s desk.

Paul’s title reign now stands at 156 days, having won the title from Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel in November.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleMania 40 is here.