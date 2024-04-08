wrestling / News
Logan Paul Retains WWE US Championship Against Kevin Owens & Randy Orton At WrestleMania 40
Logan Paul survived Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to hold onto his US Championship at WrestleMania 40. Paul won his triple threat match against the two, pinning Orton with a frog splash after tossing Orton, who had hit Owens with an RKO out of a pop-up powerbomb by Owens. The match saw YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, get involved as the man in the PRIME Energy mascot. IShowSpeed got physical with Orton but took an RKO onto the announcer’s desk.
Paul’s title reign now stands at 156 days, having won the title from Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel in November.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleMania 40 is here.
It's PRIME TIME for #USChampion @LoganPaul at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/mk0bEODwzq
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
BROTHERLY LOVE. ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0wpuHoSV9P
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
SUPER R-KO KART! 😂#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0YqZFUKy0d
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
You won't believe who is in the PRIME Bottle costume!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/YcNkRvQfet
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
RKO to @ishowspeedsui at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/8npyBAmsMT
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Personal Trainer for Vince McMahon Comments on McMahon Missing His First WrestleMania
- The Rock Details The Original Plan for Him vs. Roman Reigns, Listening to Fans & Pivoting, Teases Surprises for WrestleMania 40 Night Two
- Roman Reigns On His Leukemia Status, Attracting The Rock Back to WWE, Sharing A Ring With Him At WrestleMania 40 Night One
- Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event