Logan Paul Would Hold All of WWE’s Titles If He Had It His Way

In an interview with the Raw Recap podcast (via Fightful), Logan Paul was asked if he sees himself as World Heavyweight Champion, and noted that he’d hold all of WWE’s titles if he could. Paul is a former United States champion.

He said: “Yeah, oh, sure, and that’s, by the way, one of the many titles I think I should be holding. If it were up to me, I’d be holding all of them. I think when it comes to box office views, capability, everything, I’m the full package, anyone who denies that is just oblivious.”