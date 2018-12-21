wrestling / News
WWE News: Logo Revealed For NXT Takeover: Phoenix, UpUpDownDown’s Best of Battle of the Brands, Becky Lynch On Latest Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Twitter, Adam Cole revealed the logo for NXT Takeover: Phoenix, which happens on January 26.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is a best-of compilation of the Battle of the Brands series.
– Becky Lynch is featured on the latest Celtic Warrior Workout.
Becky Lynch is The Man. And that’s not just in the ring. Get her in the gym and she’s also a dominant force. Even on one of those workout instruments of torture, The Assault Bike (or Air Bike). While I was off nursing a dead leg, Becks kept our workout going, casually killing the Assault Bike. Not much else to this vid, just Becky on a bike.