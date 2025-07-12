wrestling / News

Lola Vice Announced for AAA Alianzas Event on July 16

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAA Lola Vice July 16 Image Credit: AAA

– At last night’s AAA Verano De Escandalo 2025, WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice made her AAA debut, teaming with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella against La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana in a losing effort. AAA has now confirmed another matchup for Lola Vice taking place next week.

Vice will team with Faby Apache and Lady Shani against the team of Las Tóxicas (Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla & La Hiedra). The event will be held on July 16 at the Arena Potosí in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, Lola Vice, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading