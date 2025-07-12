Lola Vice Announced for AAA Alianzas Event on July 16

– At last night’s AAA Verano De Escandalo 2025, WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice made her AAA debut, teaming with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella against La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana in a losing effort. AAA has now confirmed another matchup for Lola Vice taking place next week.

Vice will team with Faby Apache and Lady Shani against the team of Las Tóxicas (Lady Flammer, Lady Maravilla & La Hiedra). The event will be held on July 16 at the Arena Potosí in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.