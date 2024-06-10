wrestling / News
Lola Vice Beats Shayna Baszler In NXT Underground Match at NXT Battleground
Lola Vice picked up her biggest win yet at NXT Battleground, defeating Shayna Baszler in their NXT Underground match. Vice defeated Baszler at Sunday’s PPV when the action spilled outside and Baszler was pushed neck-first into the steel steps. Vice brought Baszler onto the mat and hit a spinning backfist, then mounted punches before the ref stopped the bout.
You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.
Buckle up.
It's time to enter #NXTUnderground 👊#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/jGfr5WdNTj
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
.@QoSBaszler is coming out SWINGING 😳#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/TMKk9Ebzg8
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
OH NO 😬@QoSBaszler might have just DESTROYED her knee…#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/YHNazcvPre
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
THIS IS CHAOS!!!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/QrVzWJIfrx
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
The ref stops it!!!@lolavicewwe beats @QoSBaszler in #NXTUnderground 😱#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/fSCtljE3Qc
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Denies WWE Tried To Use Gimmicks To Make Mark Henry Quit
- Matt Hardy Reflects On The Triple Threat Ladder Match At WrestleMania 2000
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999
- More on WWE-TNA Relationship, NXT Talent Interested In Working With TNA Wrestlers