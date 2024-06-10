Lola Vice Beats Shayna Baszler In NXT Underground Match at NXT Battleground

Lola Vice picked up her biggest win yet at NXT Battleground, defeating Shayna Baszler in their NXT Underground match. Vice defeated Baszler at Sunday’s PPV when the action spilled outside and Baszler was pushed neck-first into the steel steps. Vice brought Baszler onto the mat and hit a spinning backfist, then mounted punches before the ref stopped the bout.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.