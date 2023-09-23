wrestling / News
WWE News: Lola Vice Comments On WWE Releases, Dark Match From Smackdown
– Lola Vice took to social media on Friday to comment on this week’s WWE releases. As reported, WWE cut a number of people from the talent roster on Thursday and Friday. Vice, who working is in NXT, posted to Twitter and wrote:
“heartbroken. will make my class proud”
– PWInsider reports that Cameron Grimes defeated Ashante Thee Adonis in a dark match before tonight’s Smackdown.
