wrestling / News

WWE News: Lola Vice Comments On WWE Releases, Dark Match From Smackdown

September 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Lola Vice Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

– Lola Vice took to social media on Friday to comment on this week’s WWE releases. As reported, WWE cut a number of people from the talent roster on Thursday and Friday. Vice, who working is in NXT, posted to Twitter and wrote:

“heartbroken. will make my class proud”

PWInsider reports that Cameron Grimes defeated Ashante Thee Adonis in a dark match before tonight’s Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lola Vice, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading