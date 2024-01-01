Lola Vice Reveals The Inspiration For Her WWE NXT Gimmick

In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Wrestling Inc), Lola Vice spoke about the inspiration behind her current gimmick on WWE’s NXT brand, which was the 80s show Miami Vice.

She said: “The whole inspiration for my theme is the ‘Miami Vice’ series from back in the 80s. That’s how I was able to come up with Vice [as a part of my ring name]. The pink and the blue, those are my colors. I stay true to that every match because I want to establish it and also bring Miami to the map because Miami is a place where everyone wants to vacation but that’s where I live. I truly know the way it is there, and I’m representing that well in the ring.“