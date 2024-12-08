wrestling / News

Lola Vice Puts Jaida Parker To Sleep at NXT Deadline, Wins Underground Match

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Deadline Lola Vice Image Credit: WWE

Two NXT wrestlers took a trip to the Underground at Deadline, with Lola Vice putting Jaida Parker to sleep to win. Towards the end of the match, Vice put Parker in a choke before it got broken up. She recalculated and hit a spinning backfist followed by another choke to get the win.

