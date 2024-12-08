wrestling / News
Lola Vice Puts Jaida Parker To Sleep at NXT Deadline, Wins Underground Match
Two NXT wrestlers took a trip to the Underground at Deadline, with Lola Vice putting Jaida Parker to sleep to win. Towards the end of the match, Vice put Parker in a choke before it got broken up. She recalculated and hit a spinning backfist followed by another choke to get the win.
Welcome to the Underground. 😤#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/VpvYXXBDoZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
These two are DESTROYING each other! 😳#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/b8odAbt2X4
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
.@Jaida_Parkerwwe just flipped the script on @lolavicewwe! 😤 #WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/7HOdS9oMRg
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024
Queen of the Underground. 👊#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/aQVx3bBKmf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Doesn’t Think AEW Will Let Talent Out Of Their Deals After Ethan Page’s NXT Success
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE
- Ted DiBiase On the Pros & Cons Of Wrestling On Christmas Night
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’