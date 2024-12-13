wrestling / News

Lola Vice Wins ‘Most Improved’ At NXT Year-End Awards

December 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lola Vice WWE Main Event 8-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Lola Vice revealed that she won the award for ‘Most Improved’ at the WWE NXT Year-End Awards last night. The full list of nominees and winners have not been announced officially. She showed off a picture of the award with the caption, “work ethic.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lola Vice, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading