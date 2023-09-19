Lola Vice Says Environmental Adjustment Has Been the Hardest Part of Moving from MMA to WWE

In a recent conversation with Busted Open, WWE’s Lola Vice talked about transitioning from MMA to WWE and the bumps in the road between the two (per Fightful). Vice shared her thoughts on changing her MMA-taught perspectives into a WWE-centric mindset and how some of her approach has remained consistent while other aspects have not. You can find a few highlights from Vice on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On learning to work within the context of WWE: “People think because I come from a fighting background it’s easier to transition to pro wrestling. That’s false. It’s way harder to have to pull than to learn how to give. That’s why they’re hiring so many young talented athletes because they can teach them the ways. With me, I’ve had to kind of erase the psychology and learn a new one. The first time I ever took a bump, I knew this career was for me. It’s natural to me, I’m good at it, I love the performance. WWE did a great job with me last year. They gave me a lot of repetition, a lot of matches, teaching me with the best coaches in the world. I know I haven’t posted a lot, or I’ve been low key, it’s because I’ve been really indulging myself in this experience because I want to be the best superstar ever in the history of this company.”

On the hardest aspects of the adjustment for her: “More the environment. In MMA, it was me alone with my camp and coaches. Now, I’m part of the best company in the world. It’s kind letting go of that control and allowing others to take control of my career and take control of my name and my brand. The promo, I love it, I speak little Spanglish, and that’s me. I realized after my fights, I would give promos in the cage in front of thousands of people without thinking about it. All of that comes to me naturally. It’s more the environment and having to adjust to a different company life and being a girly girl. In MMA, I could never have my nails like this, my eyelashes done, my hair done all the time. That’s how the business is, and I have to adjust to this life and be the best I can.”