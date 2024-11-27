Lola Vice Teases NXT Underground Match Against Jaida Parker

Lola Vice heavily teased an NXT Underground match against Jaida Parker on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Vice defeat Wren Sinclair in a singles match. After the bout, Vice looked to the camera and told Parker that their feud isn’t over and she’ll see Jaida in the Undergound very soon.

Vice and Parker have been feuding in NXT in recent weeks, with Parker defeating Vice at the 2300 Arena episode of NXT in a Hardcore Match.