Lola Vice Says It Was an Honor to Face Natalya in WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring ahead of WWE NXT Battleground, NXT Superstar Lola Vice discussed facing Natalya in an NXT Underground match earlier in April. Vice had high praise for Natalya as an opponent, stating as follows (via WrestlingInc.com):

“First of all, it was such an honor to be able to fight against her. She’s such a legend and what we do, especially for women. I didn’t expect it to be what it was, and then when I got in there, it just felt like a fight. Natalya brought it. She brought out the best of me, and I believe the same to her, but we just gave it all in there. Thankfully, I got the win. I knew I was going to knock her out, but it was definitely different than what I expected.”

Lola Vice beat Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match one week ago at the UFC Apex at NXT Battleground.