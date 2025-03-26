wrestling / News
Lola Vice: ‘I Want Stephanie Vaquer Next’
– Following last night’s WWE NXT, NXT Superstar Lola Vice commented that she wants a shot at Stephanie Vaquer next. She wrote on social media, “I want Stephanie next.”
During last night’s WWE NXT TV, Stephanie Vaquer defended both of her titles in separate matchups. She defended her North American Women’s Championship against Fallon Henley in the main event. Earlier in the night, she defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker.
I want Stephanie next. @avawwe_
— Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) March 26, 2025
