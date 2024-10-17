– During a recent appearance on The Wayne Ayers Podcast, WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice noted that she wants to compete in the first-ever women’s Fight Pit Match in WWE, which is on her bucket list. WWE has held three Fight Pit matches in the men’s division so far.

She said on the topic (via Fightful), “I would want to the first-ever women’s fight pit match. That’s on my bucket list.”

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins competed in the last Fight Pit Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in October of that year. Riddle beat Rollins to win the match, which featured former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee.