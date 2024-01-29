Lola Vice On Working With Shawn Michaels, Best Advice She’s Received

Lola Vice has loved working with and learning from Shawn Michaels in NXT, and she recently discussed what she’s learned from him and more. The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On working with Michaels: “Oh, he’s amazing. I learn so much from him. It’s just such an honor to be part of a company where my boss is Shawn Michaels, but every week, I just want to make him happy and give my best for his show.”

On the best advice she’s been given so far: “The best [advice she’s been given] is to be me. I don’t have to do more. I don’t have to do less. Be me, be who I am truly and that will come out with my character, which is what I do every week.”