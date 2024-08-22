London Ladders Qualifying Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a qualifying match for the AEW All In London Ladders bout for this week’s Collision. The company announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that Top Flight and Lio Rush will face Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC, with the winning team joining the AEW Trios Championship match at Sunday’s PPV.

The Patriarchy, House of Black, and the Bang Bang Gang are already set for the All In match. Collision airs Saturday night on TNT.