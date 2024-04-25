London Mayor Wants City To Host First International Wrestlemania, Triple H Replies

In an interview with MyLondon, London Mayor Sadiq Khan spoke about his ambitions for the city, including making it the host of the first international Wrestlemania.

He said: “If I’m re-elected on 2 May, I’m determined to go even further and fully cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world. I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WrestleMania. In the meantime, my message to anyone travelling to the Paris Olympics this summer is to include a visit to London in your itinerary, to enjoy all that our city has to offer.”

In a post on Twitter, Triple H replied: “Let’s talk.”