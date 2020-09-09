wrestling / News

Longtime WWE Ally Bonnie Hammer Gets New Role at NBCUniversal

September 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bonnie Hammer, who has been a longtime ally of WWE at NBCUniversal, is getting a new role in the latter company. The Wrap reports that Hammer has taken the vice chairman role at NBCUniversal, replacing Ron Meyer who abruptly resigned last month after disclosing a previous relationship with actress Charlotte Kirk.

Hammer has been with Universal in some capacity since 1989, joining first as a programming exec and most recently acting as the chair of NBCUniversal Content Studios. She has been a big part of how WWE presents their television. Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe will now take over the entire television division as the chair of Universal Studio Group.

