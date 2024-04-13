– PWInsider reports that longtime WWE employee, Sue Aitchison, exited the company this week. Aitchison had been the longest-running WWE employee still employed by the company until yesterday. Aitchison was also the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient.

According to the report, Aitchison after a tenure of over 38 years with the company and first started working for WWE in 1986. She was serving as the Director of Community Relations. During her tenure, she was widely credited for leading WWE’s community outreach programs, including building the WWE’s relationship with Make-A-Wish.

She also helped launch WWE’s WrestleMania Reading Challenge. In 2006 and 2016, she also received the Make-A-Wish Chris Greicius Award.

The news of her departure was said to be shocking among other former long-time employees, who see this as a sign as the end of the old era of WWE. While her responsibilities had reportedly lessened in recent years, Aitchison was considered a mainstay for the company.