wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking at Andrade’s Suspension, Edge’s Return, Plus AEW vs. NXT (1.28.20) Reviews
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 86. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook breakdown and review the latest between NXT & AEW, and then discuss the latest news on Edge’s return, Andrade’s suspension, Lance Archer possibly heading to AEW, while Larry previews NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo. The show is approximately 106-minutes long.
* Intro
* News Roundup (Andrade, Archer, Cage, Rumble, Scurll, More): 2:00
* AEW Dynamite (1.29.20) Review: 41:25
* NXT (1.29.20) Review: 1:01:45
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:18:25
* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Previews: 1:22:25
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Was ‘Enthralled’ by Sharing the Ring With Brock Lesnar, Wants to Face Him 1-on-1 One Day
- Matt Riddle Guarantees He Will Get His Hands on Brock Lesnar and Promises to ‘Take His Career’
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes