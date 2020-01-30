The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking at Andrade’s Suspension, Edge’s Return, Plus AEW vs. NXT (1.28.20) Reviews

wrestling / Columns

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Andrade’s Andrade Almas WWE Smackdown 51518

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 86. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook breakdown and review the latest between NXT & AEW, and then discuss the latest news on Edge’s return, Andrade’s suspension, Lance Archer possibly heading to AEW, while Larry previews NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo. The show is approximately 106-minutes long.

* Intro
* News Roundup (Andrade, Archer, Cage, Rumble, Scurll, More): 2:00
* AEW Dynamite (1.29.20) Review: 41:25
* NXT (1.29.20) Review: 1:01:45
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:18:25
* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Previews: 1:22:25

