The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking at Andrade’s Suspension, Edge’s Return, Plus AEW vs. NXT (1.28.20) Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 86. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook breakdown and review the latest between NXT & AEW, and then discuss the latest news on Edge’s return, Andrade’s suspension, Lance Archer possibly heading to AEW, while Larry previews NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo. The show is approximately 106-minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup (Andrade, Archer, Cage, Rumble, Scurll, More): 2:00

* AEW Dynamite (1.29.20) Review: 41:25

* NXT (1.29.20) Review: 1:01:45

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:18:25

* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Previews: 1:22:25

