The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking at the Institutional Breakdown & Decline of ROH in 2019, Talking Lucha with the Cubsfan

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 71. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka talks to the Cubsfan about the world of lucha libre, Jerome Cusson joins the show for a look into ROH’s complete breakdown and decline in 2019, and finally, Steve Cook talks WOW – Women of Wrestling. The show is approximately 238-minutes long.

* Intro

* Background on the Cubsfan Covering Lucha: 2:55

* Who Are The Must-See Guys in Lucha Right Now For Casual Lucha Fans?: 6:35

* What Was With Flamita’s “Deal” With MLW & Then Signing With ROH?: 10:55

* What is Bandido’s Future in ROH/NJPW?: 15:55

* How Strong is the NJPW/CMLL Relationship Heading Into 2019?: 17:55

* Where Will Dragon Lee Officially End Up?: 20:35

* General Thoughts on ROH’s 2019: 23:45

* Steve Cook Discusses Season Two of WOW – Women of Wrestling/The State of Women’s Wrestling Heading Into 2020: 1:01:00

* Jerome Cusson on His Time as an ROH Fan, What Changed, & The Decline/Institutional Breakdown of the Promotion in 2019: 2:23:30

