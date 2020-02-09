wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking at the Possible Changes to The WWE Network, NJPW New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Review
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 89. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook look at the potentially huge changes coming to the WWE Network and look back on TNA’s failed move to Monday nights. Ian Hamilton then joins the show to review NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. The show is approximately 148-minutes long.
* Intro
* WWE Network Changes: 3:15
* Retro TNA Impact 1.04.10 Review (The Big Monday Night Debut): 25:55
* NJPW New Beginning in Osaka 2020 Review: 1:05:02
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
