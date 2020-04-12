wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking at the Uncertain State of NXT UK, Dark Side of the Ring: Brawl For All Review

April 12, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 106. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka &, Jerome Cusson, & Ian Hamilton break down the uncertain state of NXT UK, how the brand will continue through the current pandemic & then talk Dark Side of The Ring: Brawl For All. The show is approximately 121-minutes long.

* Intro
* Looking at the Uncertain State of NXT UK w/Ian Hamilton: 2:00
* >Dark Side of the Ring: Brawl For All Review w/Jerome Cusson: 1:12:03

Dark Side of the Ring: Brawl For All, NXT UK, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

