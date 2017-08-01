Looking at Who Attacked Breezango

“I have been reading your stuff on 411mania and nodq.com for the longest time now and I have never felt inclined to email in. The general consensus of you not being most popular is harsh at times but also can be well-founded too. But I still read your stuff because I do enjoy your articles and find your perspective interesting most of the time.

That said, your article about your friend Megan and trip to Wrestlemnaia was the greatest thing you have ever wrote. Forget about the predictions you brag about getting right. This is your crowning piece. Maybe it is because I can relate as going to Wrestlemania is my ultimate dream and it will be happening next year. But I genuinely loved your article.

Thank you for the great stuff.”

Backstory

Here’s the deal folks: I was all set to write my monthly reader feedback edition column, until I went back and noticed all the comments were deleted. No idea how or why that happened but whatever. Life moves on. If that is fixed in the upcoming days, I will reply. If not, then we simply turn to the next page. No harm, no foul. In doing so, I needed a last minute topic for a column having used up a lot of my material during the week (on another website). Plus, I’m saving a bigger discussion column for the middle of August. Thus, I took to Twitter to ask for suggestions:

Who attacked a Breezango: A comprehensive Whodunit with a shocking prediction at the end! — Dylan Creighton (@DylanJames_77) July 31, 2017

Well, Dylan loves the story line, so it was no surprise to see him give me the idea. Even better, he knows that I have NOT loved the story line, so it was also no surprise in that aspect. Still, I took it. Didn’t have much time before work and had to pump out a column as I’d be gone all day Monday. That leads us to this…

Who Attacked Breezango?

For those of you who need a quick reminder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango are a comedy tag team who had momentum earlier in the year. Land of Opportunity and all. Then that all disappeared when the duo pushed ‘all in’ to the funny side. That has resulted in wacky backstage segments and silly jokes with them as the Fashion Police. Since then, it appears they can’t stop getting attacked and have no idea how to solve the mystery. Ironic I guess. Leave it to Detective Justin Watry to crack the case!

The Ascension – In a strange twist, The Ascension were already revealed as being behind the attacks. Except that was such a letdown it seems we are supposed to just forget that ever happened. They came out, did their business, and WWE just moved on with the mystery. Yeah, it was them…nope, it actually wasn’t. Such a strange twist in that The Ascension have admitted to being the culprits. Only at Battleground last week, we were left with a cliffhanger that it was a different person or persons. Okay, not The Ascension…right?

The Colons – Remember them? They were one of the many tag teams to defeat American Alpha (more on them later). Like many in the so called Land of Opportunity, they were quickly pushed off camera and removed from television. Not like I cared. Just saying. If WWE wanted to reboot them for the 576th time, revealing them as the Breezango attackers might not be a horrible idea. That is if The Colons are even with the company after both are healed up and ready to return. Who knows? Or really, who cares?

APA – JBL and Ron Simmons used to have a similar set up backstage. Maybe they are jealous? Or not.

The Usos – I hope not. The Usos had improved so much over the course of 2017. It’d be a shame to see them lowered to this nonsense. Yet, the brothers lost the Smackdown LIVE Tag Team Titles at Battleground. Perhaps they will drop down the card even further to this mystery story line? My best guess is WWE knows that would be a mistake and keep them involved in the championship picture. The division needs them on top now.

American Alpha – A few weeks ago, it was thrown at me that American Alpha should turn heel and be revealed as the guilty party. Well, that would make the tag team even bigger faces in my book, but let’s just go with that theory. First off, it would put them back on TV in a big role – something that lacked during their past year on the blue brand. Here is the truth though. It would be a much better idea than having Chad Gable disappear for no reason and turn Jason Jordan into Kurt Angle’s son on RAW. That is why I am not a ‘fantasy booker.’ Nothing ever makes sense anyways, so what is the point?

The New Day – Oh gosh, how has Smackdown survived with so much brilliant comedy? The New Day and Tyler Breeze and Fandango? Goodness gracious, all the laughs! The hilarity! The belly aches. Riiiiiiight. The act has been so beyond stale and as first mentioned by yours truly, it has been straight BOOTY for awhile. Their “record breaking” tag team title reign was on par with The Honky Tonk Man in terms of legitimacy. Them hosting WrestleMania 33 amounted to absolutely nothing, despite me believing they would entertain. All the while, the Kofi Kingston injury was a much needed break…except the gimmick was not refreshed when the trio moved to Tuesday nights. In no time, new tag champs. Off the better and more entertaining Usos. Ugh. Would a heel turn really help at this point? The group has their diehard fans and reportedly sell so much merchandise it is hard to blame the company for staying the course. Oh well.

Jinder Mahal Or Nothing – Okay, the Jinder Mahal WWE Championship reign will end at some point. It may not be for another few months, but then again, it could all come toppling down at Summerslam. Time will tell. In order for his main event run NOT to instantly be called a bust, he will have to rebound in a big way. Is his group (Singh Brothers and Great Khali) going to revealed as the attackers? Just four guys who start taking out the entire roster? They all snap and lose their minds when the gold is gone. It is not a BAD solution. Certainly beats doing nothing in the mid-card while we all ponder what went wrong with his WWE Title run. Keep this one on the back burner for now. The followup to Jinder’s eventual title loss is going to be key for his future.

Raw Tag Team? – As usual wit these things, people like to speculate on somebody making a roster jump. The rules have been pretty flexible with the brand split. I have not cared too much because WWE has shown restraint. It isn’t like guys and gals are switching every few weeks. It has been rare cares where the company obviously has a motive behind the decision. John Cena as a free agent makes sense. He is on borrowed time and has dream matches to compete in on BOTH Raw and Smackdown. Why waste his time because of a silly rule that doesn’t even exist? Let him be The Undertaker and do as he pleases. The man has clearly earned that right. Also is Jason Jordan going to RAW for seemingly nothing in return. Yeah, we could have at least got a trade or some kind of explanation; that would have been nice. Honestly though, it doesn’t matter. WWE wants him to be a solo star and linked to Kurt Angle. Fine. That is why a Raw tag team being revealed here would not be outside the realm of possibility. Only The Club (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) jump out at me as options. If that is the only team available, no thanks.

My Prediction – Alright, nobody from the red brand. Nobody on the current blue brand. Nobody from the past returning. My pick is…

SANITY!

Why the heck not? NXT has not fully tapped into the potential since debuting last October. The teasers and vignettes were pretty cool. The beginning stages and reveal of Eric Young was well done. The theme music is catchy. I am not even an Eric Young fan. That has been well documented over the years, but if all these other guys are getting called up (and rumors of another Superstar ShakeUp involving NXT), then add him to the list of deserving a shot on the main roster. Mike Kanellis is there for crying out loud. AJ Styles is. Austin Aries was in short order. Bobby Roode will be fairly soon. Shinsuke Nakamura was called up in exactly one year, as I predicted. Gallows and Anderson. Finn Balor. Many of these stars got the chance to shine in NXT first or in some cases went straight to Raw or Smackdown. Eric Young and Sanity causing havoc every Tuesday night is certainly more entertaining than more Fashion Files.

NRW: The Match

Now over 1,100 views. An updated version is coming soon with more special features added on, including commentary! Thanks to all of you who commented and/or watched. Even if YOU may not care one bit, it means a lot to us. Much appreciated.

