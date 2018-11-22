Looking at Who Can Replace Roman Reigns

Another day, another column idea from Twitter. Do not be shy to voice your opinion folks. I am on there at least once a day to post random crap or chat it up with fellow wrestling fans. The place to find me is @JustinWatry – not very hard to remember. This time, we get to talk about everybody’s favorite Big Dog, Roman Reigns! He may be out of action, but he is definitely going to be all over WWE. In media, in print, in backstage segments, in videos, in promos, in the hearts of fans, etc. Gone but not forgotten, that is until his inevitable epic return to the ring. In the meantime, a huge void needs to be filled. Who can do it?

Filling The Roman Reigns Spot

5. AJ Styles – A lot folks already believe that AJ Styles is the man in WWE. Been WWE Champion for a year. Won the United States Championship in 2017. Feuded with a McMahon at WrestleMania (a big deal behind the scenes). Debuted in a prime Royal Rumble spot. Had multiple showdowns with Roman Reigns. Beat John Cena clean repeatedly. Needless to say, all the garbage about WWE not liking or thinking highly of AJ Styles is just that – garbage. The one negative is that he resides on Smackdown LIVE and appears to be going nowhere. The house that AJ Styles built is on Tuesday nights, soon to be Friday nights on FOX. I wonder if WWE will want him to remain the face that runs the place come next October. Each year, fans speculate he will move to RAW. Each year, it has not happened. Maybe 2019 with Roman Reigns on the shelf? Maybe.

4. Somebody Outside Of WWE – Take a look at this tweet I received a few days ago…

I have no clue what is going on in New Japan or could even tell you who is in The Elite. I read about the name a lot and see headlines about them coming to WWE, but I could not give you an actual insight on them coming to WWE. I don’t care, so unless it actually happens, my comment on the matter is nothing.

That did get me to thinking though. Roman Reigns was THE GUY in WWE. No question about it. He is gone for the time being. Brock Lesnar may be the Universal Champion, but he is also not long for WWE full-time. Their options are kinda slim after that. Is there any chance WWE takes a look outside of WWE? Like a CM Punk or a wrestler from Ring Of Honor or Impact Wrestling? Odds say no, but what about NXT? Aleister Black is likely due for a call up any week now. If Finn Balor can walk up to RAW in 2016 and get the Universal Title, there is no stopping that scenario from happening again.

3. Braun Strowman – If you believe the rumor mill, WWE has soured on the Monster Among Men. His knees are shot, and there are some backstage things going with his attitude. Not good for a big man in his mid-30’s. I tend to follow the product and judge with common sense. Braun is in the top story lines on RAW. Wins way more than he loses. Involved with Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre is nothing to sneeze at…unless you are in the same room as Vince McMahon. Braun has the size, look, and fanbase that WWE wants in a main event act. There is no doubt he could be ‘the guy’ come 2019. My only concern is that the company had multiple chances to crown him champion but passed each time. The excuse has always been Roman Reigns. Well, now even with Roman Reigns gone…they STILL took a hard pass on him as champion. Has to be something more going on we do not know about. I will remain hopeful though that everything settles down, and Braun gets his inevitable time to shine.

2. Finn Balor – As I mentioned in my column about future Brock Lesnar opponents, what is the freakin’ hold up here? Was the injury in August 2016 really that much of a detriment to his long-term standing within WWE? I doubt it. The dude has charisma, looks like a rock star, has a worldwide fanbase and is excellent in the squared circle. With any opponent and in any situation, Balor has proven his worth. Former Universal Champion for RAW has spent way too much time the past two years wasting his prime years. A win over Brock Lesnar on the Road to WrestleMania 35 would be a huge launch pad. Plus, if there is anybody WWE is looking for to lead the charge into FOX next October, look no further than Finn Balor. I won’t spend a full column on this topic, but I will let the evidence show itself…

Finn Balor.

1. Seth Rollins – Yep, yet another Raw Superstar. My original thought was to hype up Ronda Rousey and call her the next #1 main event star in the company, but she kinda/sorta already is in a lot of ways. She has a great resume to be the 2018 Superstar Of The Year and already has Match Of The Year in my opinion. For this, there is only one other name that stuck out: Seth Rollins! You have to understand something. In order to be able to replace Roman Reigns in the pecking order, you have to be able to be as good or better than him in every single area. Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, and countless others get very close to that distinction. Seth Rollins has proven it time and time again, dating back to Money In The Bank 2016 defeating Roman Reigns clean for the WWE World Title…his last major championship. That was over two years ago. It is time to burn it down again. Seth Rollins wants it, the fans want it, and somewhere I bet Roman Reigns even wants it. Believe THAT.

SUMMARY: Nobody can replace Roman Reigns. There is no second John Cena. You can’t duplicate a Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan. That is not how it works. However, you can evolve and keep moving forward. As a five billion company heading for record business numbers in 2019 and beyond, WWE will do just that.

