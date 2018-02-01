Looking at The XFL Returning, What We Know, & If It Will Happen

There’s nothing that eats at highly successful people more than failure. Part of it is the fact that they’re not used to it. The other part is that nobody will ever let them forget.

Vince McMahon has been a success by any standard. He sits alone on top of the professional wrestling world. WWE is a worldwide juggernaut the likes of which no one ever thought possible when Vince bought his father’s wrestling territory. Most of WWE’s success is due to Vince’s vision. Whether we agree with everything Vince has shaped this genre into or not, there’s no denying that he’s had more impact on it than anybody else.

No matter how much success Vince has had in wrestling, there are many out there that associate him with his failures. The most-remembered Vince McMahon failure is one of the most spectacular failures by any billionaire this century: the XFL. Vince, along with Dick Ebersol & NBC, thought we needed more football. We didn’t. At least not then. Eventually, the NFL decided that we needed more football and shaped their off-season schedule into a year-long frenzy of speculation & talking points.

Recently, the NFL has hit a bit of a rough patch. Let’s be clear: it isn’t that rough. Fox just agreed to air Thursday Night Football, the weakest collection of NFL games on a night where players’ bodies aren’t recovered from Sunday’s games, for a mind-boggling $660 million per season. When one sees that kind of money flying around towards a company that has no competition, it seems like a pretty good time to try & make some competition.

After months of rumors, Vince McMahon made it official last week. The XFL is returning to our lives in 2020.

There’s much to be said about this endeavor. How will it be different? Will it be successful? Do we really need more football? How will it affect WWE?

This Ain’t Your Daddy’s XFL

Those of you that yearn for the days of He Hate Me, the XFL Cheerleaders & Jesse Ventura on commentary will be disappointed. McMahon made it clear during the press conference that the gimmicks the XFL’s first run is mostly remembered for will be no more. It’s no surprise. The original XFL was right in the middle of the Attitude Era. The WWE cast aside most of what made that era memorable for more family-friendly programming a long time ago.

Certainly, if the XFL is to be taken seriously, it needs to be less ridiculous than it was the first time. You don’t want to be too bland though, or we’ll just dismiss this as NFL Lite.

Less Game Time

One of my least favorite things about football is how long it takes to watch a game. As somebody with a short attention span, watching three hours of football with commercials, timeouts, replays & other things eating up time grows less & less appealing by the year. McMahon’s assertion that NFL games are too long and he’d like XFL games to take closer to two hours is music to my ears.

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon is exactly the wrong person to be making that assertion. He produces a three hour wrestling show every Monday night. He produced a PPV event this past Sunday that went over six hours including the Kickoff Show. Vince’s mere uttering of the idea that football games were too long resulted in unrestrained laughter from most wrestling fans.

If the XFL can conduct a sensible football game in a two-hour time frame, more power to them. It’s one of those things that we’ll believe when we see.

Players Without Criminal Records?

It’s a really nice thing to say that you’re not going to sign players that have criminal records. But let’s be honest. If McMahon is serious about that, he’s going to have a really hard time filling eight forty-man rosters with legitimate pro talent.

Of all the things I heard in this press conference, I believed this the least.

Safer Game, Fewer Penalties?

The XFL rap video, which will play for your entertainment later in the column, promises all sorts of things from the new league. The promises are basically answers to complaints most people have about the NFL. Two stuck out in my mind as being a bit difficult to answer at the same time.

Safety issues have come to the forefront in recent years as more people figure out that head injuries are bad for your longterm health.

Referees throw way too many penalty flags.

One wonders how the XFL can ensure fewer injuries when the referees will be discouraged from throwing flags. The answer, of course, is that they can’t.

Politics

McMahon would like us to believe that the new XFL will have no political involvement. He would also like us to believe that the Genetic Jackhammer works as well at 72 as it did at 22. It’s pretty obvious that politics is one of the main reasons for the return of the XFL.

One of the main complaints about the NFL this year has been the interjection of politics into the game. Whether it’s the players taking a knee to protest social issues or the president using his bully pulpit to make the NFL a target of scorn, the bottom line is that football is no longer an oasis where one can get away from the outside world. Fans can no longer come together in support of their favorite team without the subject of who they voted for coming up.

The National Anthem debate is so overblown to me that it’s ridiculous. Having worked in sporting venues for several years, I’ve seen countless American citizens ignore the playing of the anthem while talking to their friends or getting food or going to the bathroom or whatever. I don’t have an opinion on it, other than it’s hypocritical for these people to then complain when players don’t stand at attention with their hands over their hearts.

If McMahon is serious about his “no politics” stance, the Anthem won’t be aired on television. That would also be good for cutting down on game time. If they air it & show closeups of all the players standing at attention, it shows that all Vince is interested in is getting the MAGA crowd that follows his buddy to watch his product.

Which is a fine business strategy, don’t get me wrong. They spend money just like everybody else. If you feel like you can’t get 100% of the marketplace you might as well cater to the 40% as much as you can. It would just be a change from Vince’s usual strategy of trying to appeal to everybody.

Quality

At the end of the day, the success or failure of the XFL comes down to game quality. If they can attract quality players to the league, people will watch after the first week. You can tell me about Tommy Maddox & He Hate Me & all the other XFL guys that made it to the NFL, but the quality of play in the first XFL was so poor that it didn’t stand a chance of keeping fan attention.

Heck, back in 2001 I was a snot-nosed teenager. The XFL of that era definitely appealed to my sensibilities. I was inclined to support whatever Vince put on television. I was super-excited heading in. After the first couple of games, I tuned out. It wasn’t entertaining.

Even if McMahon wants to market it politically, it’s going to take a heck of an effort to get people to watch bad football, or even mediocre football. College football does well because of pageantry, unique playbooks & connections to schools that have built up for generations. It’s a way of life in the Southern United States. There’s a team loyalty there that just can’t exist with the New York-New Jersey Hitmen or the Memphis Maniax.

Most of us won’t watch football just for the sake of watching football. This was Vince’s gamble the last time. It didn’t work then and it really won’t work now.

What does this mean for WWE?

McMahon’s hands-on nature is well-known. He’s been the final decision-maker on everything concerning WWE ever since he bought the company. To this day, it’s reported that nothing happens on television without Vince’s approval.

One gets the impression that’s been changing in recent years. It seems like Triple H is always the one involved in recruiting & signing new talent, or bringing old Superstars back to the fold. As much as we occasionally mock Stephanie McMahon for taking credit for the Women’s Revolution, she definitely has a say over what is presented on television. If Vince is going to be occupying more time with his football league, he’s going to trust these two with most of the WWE responsibilities he’ll be less focused on.

I get the feeling we’ll be finding out what WWE will be like with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon at the helm a lot sooner than we all thought. We all just assumed Vince would be running the thing himself until he died at the age of 104.

Will this actually happen?

A lot of people don’t think the XFL will actually happen.

A lot of people didn’t think many things that happened over the past four decades that Vince McMahon has spent promoting would happen.

The XFL will happen. I’m not saying it’ll last any longer than it did the first time. I’d put the over/under on the new XFL’s existence right at one season. The last thing I would expect from Vince McMahon is to give up on this before anybody takes the field. Failing the first time was bad enough. He doesn’t want to fail again.

