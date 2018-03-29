Los Angeles Coliseum Manager Wants to Host Future WrestleMania

– The manager for the Los Angeles Coliseum says that the venue would like to host WrestleMania in the next few years. Joe Furin spoke with ESPN and discussed the venue’s unsuccessful attempt to host WrestleMania VII, noting that they would like to pitch for a future iteration of the PPV.

“I think it would be great to see WrestleMania 36 or 37 at the Coliseum,” Furin said. “That’s definitely a call we’re going to make. I think I have to update the bid video, but the reasons remain the same. We’ve hosted every big event except for one, and it would be great to finally come full circle and check that box and host WrestleMania.”

He added, “WrestleMania has certainly grown, and the Coliseum has also grown with the city of Los Angeles. If you have a big event, you want to go somewhere that has hosted big events. There’s sometimes a risk in taking it into a new facility that is still working the bugs out, but you’d like to have it somewhere with a history and a track record of hosting big events, and there’s no stadium in the world with that kind of history and track record of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.”

You can see the venue’s original pitch video for WrestleMania VII below: