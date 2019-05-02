Los Angeles Is The Likely Home For Wrestlemania 37 In 2021

We already know that Tampa will be the location for Wrestlemania 36 next year. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems that Los Angeles could be the home of Wrestlemania 37 in 2021. The city has placed a bid for the Los Angeles Stadium in Hollywood Park to host the event. The stadium was built as the new home for the Rams and the Chargers and will have a capacity of 80,240. That number will be expanded to 100,000 for the 2022 Super Bowl, World Cup games, Olympic events and other major events.

WWE wanted to use it in 2022 after the Super Bowl, with the idea that they would announce a bigger attendance than whatever the Super Bowl announces, as well as a new attendance record for the company. But the city put in a bid for 2021, as they want to use Wrestlemania and out-of-town tourists to test the venue out and get any issues out of the way before the Super Bowl arrives the following February.