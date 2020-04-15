Los Angeles, Site of WrestleMania 37, Considering Holding Off Big Gatherings Until Mid-2021

Los Angeles is set to be the site of WrestleMania 37, but that may be in doubt as the city is considering holding off on allowing large gatherings until midway through next year. The LA Times reports that in an internal Los Angeles Fire Department email, mayor Eric Garcetti indicated that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.”

The email in question comes from a LA Fire Department deputy chief, which summarized Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas’ meeting with Garcetti and others. According to the LAFD spokesman, Terrazas was “paraphrasing information he received from the mayor regarding possible scenarios for reopening timelines across a range of events.”

Garcetti’s spokesman has confirmed the mayor’s comments, saying, “The mayor was generally referencing studies of current and historical data and best practices for safely reopening our economy.” He noted that the mayor does not yet have a timeline for Los Angeles to begin resuming major events.

WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled for March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year’s WrestleMania saw the company tape the show over two nights from the WWE Performance Center.