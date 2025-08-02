wrestling / News
Los Garzas Face Mr. Iguana & Psycho Clown, Retain AAA Tag Team Titles On WWE Smackdown
Los Garzas battled two AAA stars in Mr. Iguana & Psycho Clown, defeating them to retain the AAA Worlds Tag Team Championships on WWE Smackdown. Iguana and Psycho Clown answered Angel and Berto’s open challenge on Friday’s show and took it to the champions, but ultimately Psycho Clown took the pinfall loss for this team.
Los Garzas’ title reign currently stands at 48 days, having won the titles from Nueva Generación Dinamita in a four-way tag team match at Triplemanía Regia III.
LET'S GO!!!@MrIguana and @Psychooriginal have answered Los Garza's call 🦎 pic.twitter.com/BLbpH45FPV
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025
.@MrIguana is on FIRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/imwGfe213K
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025
Los Garza retain and are STILL the @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AUvxt5mdKP
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025
