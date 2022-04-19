Los Lotharios On the Origin Of Their Team, Doing ‘Kiss Cam’ During Live Events

Los Lotharios recently talked about how they came together as a tag team, their “Kiss Cam” segments and more. Angel and Humberto spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On the origins of the team

Humberto: “I think there was no better choice than to make us a tag team. We’ve known each other since we were kids. We are cousins. We feel so good being in the ring doing the stuff we like to do together. We have good chemistry in the ring. We are good-looking. It feels good, feels natural.”

Angel: “In terms of the character, I’m used to it. I’ve been playing bad since I was on NXT and then on Raw. [I’m] just changing some different things. I think the one who changed completely was my cousin. We were pitching ourselves as a tag team. They kept telling us, ‘Yeah, in the future. You got to wait.’ At a certain point in the middle of nowhere, they said, ‘You are a tag team officially. You guys are in shape. You look great.’ We’re excited. I think we fit perfectly with this gimmick. At a certain point, you will see The Lotharios at the top.”

Angel on the origin of the ‘Kiss Cam’ “During live events, we do a normal crowd member. Right now, we got to make sure during TV they are safe, especially with COVID. There is even testing. I remember back in the day during Raw, I would do that spot. I was asking for kisses from the ladies. By the beginning of the pandemic, I stopped doing it. We didn’t realize how big it was that I was still doing it. I would joke that my kisses were the cure for COVID. Right now, those words are killing me. They are like, ‘Remember these tweets’—I totally messed up. But the ‘Kiss Cam’ was something I brought to the table. What if both of us do some kiss with some ladies? We started working on that. It came out great. We are getting those reactions we want. I think it is going to work even better.”