Los Lotharios On When They First Pitched Tag Team, Humberto Turning Heel

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo have been enjoying working as a tag team, and recently revealed when they first pitched the idea. The Los Lotharios members spoke with Fightful Select for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

Garza on pitching the team last year: “We pitched it before, a year, ago more or less. We tried to do this tag team and they were like, ‘We see you, Humberto, as a babyface. You are a heel. So there’s no way for us to put you guys together.’ We were like, ‘Now you have a lot of things to go with, if you put us together.’ ‘We don’t think that.’ Okay, put it on the table, that’s it. We kept going with our own paths and then at some point, they were like, ‘Hey, we want to give you guys a shot.’ ‘Of what?’ ‘Tagging each other. You guys are gonna be on Main Event. We want to see you guys together.’ We were like, ‘Okay, great.’ Then, after that, they were like, ‘You guys look great. We have gold right there.’ Hopefully we keep doing the same thing.’”

Carrillo on the pairing feeling more authentic: “It feels better because it feels more natural. As you said, we know each other since we were kids. We’re cousins. The stuff that we were doing as kids, now we’re doing right here professionally. It just feels amazing. Just goes natural. I know he has my back, I got his back. We’re complementing each other.”

Carrillo on turning heel: “I like the heel side but I also like the [spectacularity] of the babyface. But I can be in the middle, still have my aerial strikes with this face. Now we’re Los Lotharios. Now everything changed. I feel good. I don’t feel uncomfortable. I feel good doing what I’m doing right now with my cousin. He teaches me a lot. I learn a lot from him. It’s been good. I like this side and I hope it stays for a while.”