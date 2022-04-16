wrestling / News
Los Lotharios Tease Tension On This Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 16, 2022 | Posted by
Los Lotharios began a showing a bit of tension between them on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On Friday’s show, Humberto Carrillo faced Madcap Moss in a match on this week’s show which resulted in a win for Moss. After the match, Angel shouted at Carrillo and asked him how he could lose to a clown like Moss.
Angel will face Moss on next week’s show.
