Los Maximos Set for MLW Battle Riot IV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Los Maximos will be taking part in the Battle Riot IV match at this month’s event. MLW Battle Riot IV is scheduled for June 23 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom and will feature a Fusion TV taping. Here’s the full announcement:

Los Maximos enter the Battle Riot

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced Los Maximos as participants in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

MLW originals Joel and Jose Maximo make their return home to MLW and fight before their hometown crowd as they hope to rock the Battle Riot and grab their ticket to a title fight anytime, anywhere against Hammerstone.

If MLW’s Spanish Announce Team gets a little luck with their entry numbers, the scrappy brothers from Queens could be unstoppable.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

The featherweight division debut of Scarlett Bordeaux

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.