Los Maximos Set for MLW Battle Riot IV
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Los Maximos will be taking part in the Battle Riot IV match at this month’s event. MLW Battle Riot IV is scheduled for June 23 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom and will feature a Fusion TV taping. Here’s the full announcement:
Los Maximos enter the Battle Riot
See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping
Major League Wrestling today announced Los Maximos as participants in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.
MLW originals Joel and Jose Maximo make their return home to MLW and fight before their hometown crowd as they hope to rock the Battle Riot and grab their ticket to a title fight anytime, anywhere against Hammerstone.
If MLW’s Spanish Announce Team gets a little luck with their entry numbers, the scrappy brothers from Queens could be unstoppable.
Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)
Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
The featherweight division debut of Scarlett Bordeaux
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.
Battle Riot Participants:
Jacob Fatu
Killer Kross
Lince Dorado
EJ Nduka
Calvin Tankman
Alex Kane
Marshall Von Erich
Ross Von Erich
Matt Cross
Richard Holliday
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Ace Romero
KC Navarro
Mini Abismo Negro
Los Maximos
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.
