Los Parks Are No Longer With MLW, Court Bauer Claims They Deliberately Hurt Other Wrestlers

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Los Parks are no longer a part of MLW following an incident in which they deliberately hurt two wrestlers. Court Bauer confirmed the news on Twitter.

There had previously been heat on LA Park anyway due to an unknown incident in the past, as well as his reputation from being hard to work with.

However, the inciting incident for the firing happened on the March 31 show. Los Parks was set to do a run-in on Jacob Fatu after his match to set up Fatu vs. Park. Alex Hammerstone came out for the save. The Parks reportedly got rough with both men. One source stated that they went “off script” and “into business for themselves,” using real punches and real chair shots on Hammerstone and Fatu. This resulted in both men being busted open and they both needed medical attention.

Bauer fired all three, which includes LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park. They were sent home last Friday.

Fatu and Hammerstone will be okay after the incident, although they were obviously angered. Hammerstone was said to be yelling backstage at Park to “go right now”, who pretended he didn’t understand English. Fatu ended up facing Bestia 666 on the April 1 show instead of Park.

Bauer wrote on Twitter: “Uh no. The problem was they betrayed the trust of their fellow wrestlers and deliberately hurt them. Someone ended up in the hospital last Thursday night. Zero tolerance for that.”

