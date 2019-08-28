Los Parks vs. Magnus and Septimo Dragon Added To MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match between Los Parks (presented by Selina de la Renta) and the team of Magnus and Septimo Dragon for MLW War Chamber. The event happens on September 7 in Dallas. Here’s a press release:

¡Lucha Libre! Los Parks clash with Séptimo Dragón & Magnus next Saturday September 7 in Dallas

Promociones Dorado presents Lucha de Parejas!

MLW today announced a Lucha de Parejas Match: LA Park & El Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Séptimo Dragón and Magnus at MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Salina de la Renta has once again brokered a spectacular lucha match that will feature the legendary LA Park and his talented son Hijo de LA Park taking on two emerging next generation luchadores in Séptimo Dragón and Magnus.

Séptimo Dragón is one of 2019’s breakout luchadores in Mexico.

Meaning the “Seventh Dragon,” Séptimo Dragón has been featured in top Mexican organizations such as The Crash and has been labeled by the Mexican media as an emerging star.

Nicknamed “Rey del Aire,” meaning the King of the Air, Dragón is a spectacular aerial athlete. Using moves such as the Corkscrew Plancha and Moonsault Bodyblock Suicida to overwhelm adversaries, Dragón moves at supersonic speed to blitz opponents.

Dragón will team with another accomplished newcomer to MLW from Mexico in Magnus.

Magnus, the cousin of Carístico and son of famed matchmaker and trainer Tony Salazar, has competed at the highest levels in Mexico including CMLL and Toryumon Mexico.

Magnus is a crossover star on television in Mexico, featured on the reality series El Luchador in Mexico. Winning tournaments such as Torneo Copa Dragon XV, Magnus is an emerging force now eyeing international conquests.

Lucha de Parejas Match, a tradicional Mexican lucha libre match. Actual “tags” aren’t necessary as when a luchadore falls outside of the ring, his partner can immediately enter the ring. The parameters of the Lucha de Parejas match guarantees action and thrills in a match non-stop fighting.

Will a new generation enter Dallas and make international headlines with a win over the Destroyer LA Park and his son? Or will Salina de la Renta’s power grip in 2019 get stronger with Los Parks devouring the competition?

Find out September 7 in Dallas! Tickets available at MLWTickets.com.

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit

2/3 FALLS WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (c)

Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Séptimo Dragón & Magnus

A tribute to Gary Hart

Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Low Ki • Mance Warner • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Jimmy Havoc • Gringo Loco • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

VIP ticket holders special access starting at 5:30 p.m.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.