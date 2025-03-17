Loser Leaves GCW Match Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

Fuego Del Sol and Atticus Cogar will battle in a Loser Leaves GCW match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Fuego challenged Cogar to the match at Spring Break 9 on Sunday night’s GCW So Much Fun show after preventing Cogar and his brother Otis from attacking Mr. Danger.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on April 18th as part of The Collective, is:

* Loser Leaves GCW Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol

* The Wagner Family vs. Los Desperados

* Joey Janela vs. Sabu

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont

* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA