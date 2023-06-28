wrestling / News
Loser Leaves NXT Match & More Set For Next Week’s Show
June 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Loser Leaves NXT match and more for next week’s episode of the Tuesday night brand. The following matches are official for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* Loser Leaves NXT Match: Dyad vs. Creed Brothers
* NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali
* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Rick Steiner’s Incident at WrestleCon Not Affecting Bron Breakker in WWE NXT
- Satoshi Kojima Apologizes For Elbow Drop Low Blow To CM Punk
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR