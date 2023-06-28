wrestling / News

Loser Leaves NXT Match & More Set For Next Week’s Show

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 7-4-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Loser Leaves NXT match and more for next week’s episode of the Tuesday night brand. The following matches are official for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* Loser Leaves NXT Match: Dyad vs. Creed Brothers
* NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali
* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading