Loser Leaves NXT Match & More Set For Next Week’s Show

WWE has announced a Loser Leaves NXT match and more for next week’s episode of the Tuesday night brand. The following matches are official for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* Loser Leaves NXT Match: Dyad vs. Creed Brothers

* NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Tyler Bate vs. Mustafa Ali

* Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport