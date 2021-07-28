wrestling / News
Love Her Or Lose Her Match, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
July 27, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of NXT, including a “Love Her Or Lose Her Match” and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* Love Her or Lose Her Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter
* Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish
* Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasmo
