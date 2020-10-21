Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 10.20.20  

Hey everyone! We’ve got 16 matches set for this edition for AEW Dark, but a few things before we get to the action.

For starters, I’m changing my AEW Dark review format a bit. Part of the reason is the increasing match count, but the main reason is that I think it’ll serve readers better if we focus more on the stories and characters within the match rather than just the moves.

As we know, AEW Dark is a show that features short matches – some squashes, some not – involving main roster talent and independent talent. I’d rather tell you what I liked about the development of AEW stars, the potential of independent wrestlers, and things of that nature that may help the casual fan get more invested in the show. So, we’ll try a more analytical format than recap format and see how it works.

Also, I have a HUGE AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament preview posting tomorrow. It’ll feature predictions for every single match in the tournament and the potential storylines that could play out with the eight participants included. I hope you enjoy it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

– Commentators: Excalibur and Taz

Shawn Spears (13-2) with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels (3-3)

They had been building this feud for a few weeks between Spears and Scorpio Sky, which led to Daniels stepping up to the challenge on last week’s edition of Dynamite. Spears continues to play a cocky heel, but Daniels can taunt with the best of them. They took this one to outside early, and Spears drove Daniels into the barricade before hitting Daniels with a neckbreaker. Several good counters into pinfall attempts from Daniels, but Spears hit the C4 in the middle of the ring at 7:14. After the match, Spears hit another C4 before Tully handed him a little weaponry. Scorpio Sky made the save, which makes sense to further this feud. But Spears decided to level a stagehand to deliver a message.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Brandi Rhodes (9-3) with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King (0-10)

I think we all knew what the result would be here, but I would like to see more of King. She had a nice match with Serena Deeb a few weeks ago, and they followed that up with giving her a little promo work on last week’s show. They played up her technical skill in this match as he and Brandi had several nice exchanges and counters throughout the match. But the highlight of the match undoubtedly what JOHNNY HUNGEE coming out with a sign to urge Brandi to have him on A Shot of Brandi. John Silver is a national treasure and should be in every segment of AEW Dark. Brandi got the win with the Shot of Brandi at 3:21 and gave King a handshake after the match. This was a different way to further the feud with Anna Jay and Dark Order, but again, I’d love to see AEW use King more. Then again, maybe more than two women’s matches on a 16-match card would also be good for developing talent.

Blake’s Rating: *1/2

David Ali (0-1) vs. Ricky Starks (8-2)

Starks has really grown on me. It’s not that I’ve never enjoyed his work, it’s just that being on national TV each week has made him even more awesome. Starks came out in an ass-kicking mood, with Taz informing us about chops in the areola area. You won’t get that depth anywhere else! Also thought Ali showcased some nice athleticism and aerial skills in his second match in AEW. Starks got the win with Ro Sham Bo for the win at around three minutes.

Blake’s Rating: NR

Scorpio Sky (8-2) vs. Fuego Del Sol (0-1)

Starks joining commentary was a nice treat. Have I mentioned that Starks is great? He’s not John Silver great, but he’s great nonetheless. This match was two quick dudes displaying a lot of athletic moves. In the middle of it, commentary had a nice discussion about the Goosebumps book series for kids. That was my jam as a youngster. Del Sol got in more offense than I thought he would in this one and honestly controlled the latter half of the match. However, our friend Del Sol got a little greedy and went up top for a dropkick, which led to Sky catching him and using the Scorpion Death Lock for the win at 5:41. After the match, they added a nice touch with Spears’ music playing but him not actually coming out. Heel tactics!

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Aaron Solow (0-2) vs. Luchasaurus (19-10) with Jungle Boy

Bring back Eric Watts for a Luchasaurus match! Starks brings up his history teaming with Solow, but that’s not gonna help his former teammate against a dinosaur. Quite a spot in the middle of the match where Solow went for a tope suicida but Luchasaurus blocked it and knocked Solow to the ground. Solow tried to get a little more offense, but Luchasaurus sat up like The Undertaker. However, Solow regained the advantage for a bit until Luchasaurus kicked his head off and chokeslammed him and hit the standing moonsault for the victory at 3:36. Solow looked pretty good here.

Blake’s Rating: **

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison (1-4) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (16-7) with Eddie Kingston

What I like about Butcher and Blade is they don’t play around. They come out aggressive and try to destroy anyone in their path. That’s exactly what they did early on here, dissecting Pillman and Garrison in impressive fashion. Garrison got some offense in after a hot tag from Pillman, leading to all four men in the ring and a double splash attempt from the good guys. That didn’t work as Butcher and Blade hit the assisted powerbomb for the win at 6:01. I also liked Taz pushing Kingston’s tutelage as a reason for Butcher and Blade’s focus heading into the four-way tag team match on Dynamite.

Blake’s Rating: **

Penta El Zero M (11-6) vs. QT Marshall (13-10) with Dustin Rhodes

Huge pyro for Penta, which means he’s winning the tournament, right? These two are on a completely different level when it comes to charisma, but that’s not exactly a surprise since they have opposite styles. Penta with some ridiculous kicks and chops, as he just worked on lots of different body parts. Kingston came out late in the match and just stood on the ramp with a microphone. He started asking QT how he was doing and then said he had a surprise. ALLIE HAS SWERVED QT. So, it appears Allie is back to being The Bunny. QT tried to regain his focus, but Penta finishes it with the destroyer and package piledriver at around nine minutes. Solid back and forth match.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Jungle Boy (21-12) with Luchasaurus vs. KTB (AEW debut)

KTB came out like a maniac and controlled the match in the early going. Seriously, this dude had some strong offense and good athleticism. He even kicked out of a Jungle Boy plant DDT. KTB nearly won the thing after flipping Jungle Boy and kneeing him right in the head. Jungle Boy hit the diving knee drop off the top to win it at around six minutes. Honestly, I was more impressed with KTB than Jungle Boy in this one. Not sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing since Jungle Boy is in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Ivelisse and Diamante (4-1) vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore (AEW tag team debut)

My fandom for Diamante is well-noted at this point. Taz put it best in this match: “Diamante will bring the beatdown. She don’t care.” SHE DON’T CARE. Paige and Moore got a little momentum, but this was about a showcase of badassery for Ivelisse and Diamante. Nice double team action and then Ivelisse finished the job at 4:05.

Blake’s Rating: **

Bishp King (0-1) vs. Colt Cabana (12-7)

King is a chess enthusiast, according to Excalibur. He’s got the jokes. The story here is that Cabana is flustered by no Dark Order members accompanying him to the ring. Luckily, JOHNNY HUNGEE and Alex Reynolds come out a minute into the match to spark Cabana. If Cabana can’t step his game up for two legends like that, I’m not sure what it will take to motivate the guy. But their appearance did lead to Cabana showing more aggressiveness, and he’s still playing up that inner battle due to being involved in Dark Order. Silver and Reynolds came back out again and essentially distracted Cabana, but that didn’t last long as Cabana used the superman pin for the win at 3:58. Well, no one is buying that Cabana will defeat Hangman Page, but you can read more about that in tomorrow’s tournament preview!

Blake’s Rating: **

Adam Priest (AEW debut) vs. Alan “5” Angels (4-10) with Dark Order

Priest is from Battleground, Alabama. And as Taz notes, that’s gonna intimidate any potential opponent. Dark Order is out with 5, including the one and only Anna Jay. My boy Silver is also here, so clearly, AEW was listening earlier when I said to use him in every segment. YouTube ratings gold. 5 has gotten better and better since being a regular during the early pandemic shows, and he used the Wing Snapper to take care of business at 3:01.

Blake’s Rating: *1/2

– Frankie Kazarian hypes his match with Jack Evans. This was a fiery promo from Frankie, who says he’s after the gold.

Frankie Kazarian (23-18) vs. Jack Evans (4-10) with Angelico

Can we all agree that Evans and Angelico have one of the most underrated themes in AEW? As you would expect, lots of technical maneuvers in this match until Angelico got a little bored and hit Kazarian. More technical back and forth, with Kazarian getting his revenge on Angelico by kicking him out of his shoes…..literally. Kazarian and Evans exchange near falls, and even at a methodical pace, it’s the type of match that keeps you interested. We also had one of the closest near falls ever with Kazarian kicking out at 2.99. Kazarian finished it at 7:56, but Angelico came to get his payback as he and Evans worked on Kazarian. Daniels made the save, so I assume we’re getting a tag team match next week on Dark.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 (AEW trios debut) vs. Dark Order’s 3, 4, and 10 (1-0)

Johnny Hungee returns again. Silver trying to convince Valle to join Dark Order as soon as the bell rings was just hilarious. This was Dark Order growing as a team, and Taz even compared my boy LONG JOHN SILVER to Stan Hansen. Of course, Taz then made fun of Valle and Silver’s height and noted that they made him look like Andre the Giant, so maybe he’s not the best at comparisons. Triple team action from Dark Order gets the win at 5:45. Another focused effort from Dark Order ahead of Silver and Reynolds competing in the four-way tag match tomorrow night.

Blake’s Rating: **

Wardlow (7-1) vs. Vinny Pacifico (AEW debut)

I’m here for a good SQUASH. Wardlow simply knocked this dude out in less than a minute. After the match, he kicked Pacifico’s ass some more. I may need to do some editing in my tournament preview……

Blake’s Rating: DESTRUCTION

– Kingston with his group and Bunny is officially back with Butcher and Blade. I like it.

Shawn Dean (0-11) vs. Matt Sydal (2-1)

Someone get Dean a win! This was a fine back and forth match, but it was also one that may have been better received earlier in the show. Sydal got the win at 5:54 by making Dean tap, and I could go for these two having more matches together in the future.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Sonny Kiss (11-16) with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix (15-7)

Aleady have this in my tournament preview, but want to put it here in advance: Put Penta vs. Fenix in the main event slot on Dynamite! Do it, Tony. But Fenix in the main event slot on Dark is always nice, and hopefully people stuck around to the end of the show to watch him. Kiss played up hurting his wrist, and Fenix went straight on the attack. They worked a fun back and forth match with Penta getting the pin at 7:45. This was the best match on the show, so if you don’t want to watch all 16, this one is for you. Penta vs. Fenix should be pure gold.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/4

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!