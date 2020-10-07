Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 10.6.20  

Hey everyone! Hope you’re all doing well and are excited for The John Silver Show featuring Will Hobbs, M’Badu, Michael Nakazawa (or is it Colt Cabana), and more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

– Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks are on commentary. Veda Scott is great, but Taz and Starks also make a good pair.

Brandi Rhodes (8-3) with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kenzie Paige (0-5): They quickly tie up and Paige shoves Brandi’s face. Paige goes for a hip toss but Brandi counters and works into an arm lock. Brandi with a running elbow into the corner and a rolling superkick combo for a two count. Paige fights back with a dropkick a two count of her own. Mounted punches from Paige, then she goes to the running elbow in the corner. Paige stomping a mudhole in Brandi as Excalibur notes that Brandi is adopting Dark Order colors. Excalibur is a great commentator. Two running clotheslines from Brandi and then a neckbreaker gives her all the momentum. Brandi with the bulldog for a near fall. Paige with a stiff shot, but Brandi counters again and hits a stunner. Shot of Brandi wins it at 3:35. After the match, ANNA JAY is here to kick some ass. She attacks Brandi but Red Velvet comes straight out of your momma’s kitchen and makes the save.

Blake’s Take: This furthered the feud between Brandi and Anna Jay, and Red Velvet’s involvement should set up a future match with the true leader of the Dark Order. I like it. *1/2

Jurassic Express (8-5) with Marko Stunt vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts (AEW tag team debut): Championship Wrestling from Hollywood getting some love here. Rosas and Jungle Boy start things off and Jungle Boy takes control. Luchasaurus gets the tag and nails Rosas. Then he nails Rosas some more. Tag to Jungle Boy and the assisted senton gets a two count. Rosas regains the advantage with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker then tags to Watts, who immediately picks up Jungle Boy and throws him into the corner. Splash and fallaway slam from Watts, who is clearly tough enough for the competition. Another fallaway slam from Watts and Rosas is back in. Rosas tries his own slam but Jungle Boy counters into a pin attempt for two. Luchasaurus comes in to clean house and hits Watts and folks, he’s pissed. Luchasaurus destroys Rosas and gets a two as Watts comes in and goes toe-to-toe with Luchasaurus. They exchange hard strikes and both men go down. Rosas off the top but Jungle Boy makes the save at two. Watts picks up Jungle Boy but he counters and both go over the top. Luchasaurus plants Rosas with a big boot but Rosas kicks out at two and a half. Watts pulls Luchasaurus out of the ring and throws him into the post. Inside the ring, Rosas nearly gets the pin on Jungle Boy. Watts heads inside and hits the chokeslam and powerslam combo on Jungle Boy for another near fall. Watts goes to pick up Jungle Boy but Luchasaurus changes the momentum and that allows Jurassic Express to take control and they hit their double team finisher at 6:35.

Blake’s Take: They did a good job making Watts look like a legit threat. This was a very good back-and-forth match that at least had me thinking Watts and Rosas could pull the upset at one point. Watts vs. Luchasaurus would be fun. ***

– We get part of the video hyping Jericho’s 30th anniversary special and his background with Luther.

Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson (AEW tag team debut) vs. Chaos Project (3-0): Luther and Serpentico have become quite a combination. It makes sense given the upcoming tag match on Dynamite. Johnson knocks down Serpentico but Luther comes from behind and nails him. Luther throws Bowens out of the ring, with Johnson hitting a dropkick on Serpentico. Bowens into the ring and he hits a dropkick to Serpentico for a one count. Chop time before we get a double suplex on Serpentico for another pin attempt. Serpentico jacks Johnson’s jaw and Luther comes in to do some work. Bodyslam on Johnson and we get Luther using Serpentico as a weapon by suplexing him on Johnson. Luther continues the onslaught until Johnson does a sunset flip. That doesn’t make Luther happy as he hits a huge clothesline on Johnson. Running elbow from Luther on Johnson and he follows that up with a snap suplex. More teamwork as Serpentico gets a two on Johnson. Hot tag from Johnson to Bowens who clotheslines Serpentico and then kicks him into the midsection. Bowens picks up Serpentico and then drops him face-first for a near fall as Starks references Shania Twain. All four men in the ring and Bowens thwarts a double team attempt before Luther clotheslines him and Serpentico hits a driving finisher off the top for the victory at 6:34.

Blake’s Take: Nice little showcase for Chaos Project ahead of their big match on Dynamite. I thought they actually could’ve been a little more dominant than they were. **

Will Hobbs (3-5) vs. Ryzin (0-5): This is officially a hoss fight. Ryzin shoves Hobbs and he should’ve asked me first if that was a good idea because it was not. Hobbs goes at him, but Ryzin sends Hobbs into the top turnbuckle. Ryzin offers a handshake then kicks him in the gut, but Hobbs picks up and hits the delayed vertical suplex. Ryzin with a leg lariat, which doesn’t do much to Hobbs, who then hits a leaping shoulder tackle. Ryzin goes up top and Hobbs catches him and turns it into a powerslam. Ryzin punches back, then Hobbs hits the huge spinebuster for the win at 2:25.

Blake’s Take: Will Hobbs. He’s a grown ass man. NR

– Eddie Kingston calls Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela clowns. His guys don’t do DUMBASS CLOWN BULLSHIT.

John “4” Silver (4-8) with Dark Order vs. QT Marshall (13-9) with Dustin Rhodes: The GOAT has arrived. John Silver is a natural treasure, not a natural nightmare. QT takes things to the ground and Silver tries to fight out but it doesn’t work. Silver with big punches to QT’s midsection and then he delivers some chops. QT back on offense with a huge right of his own. Silver flies off the top but QT catches him and turns it into a delayed vertical suplex for two. Elbow from QT as Uno grabs QT’s leg. That allows Silver to hit a running tackle, which knows QT outside. Silver throws QT into the stage and does the same into the steel barricade. Back inside where QT regains control, then Silver hits a clothesline for a near fall. Stiff kicks from Silver to QT, and Silver rolls through into the crossface. QT makes it to the ropes and they exchange some right hands. They both head to the top rope and QT hits the superplex and both men are down. QT with some quick strikes and Silver counters with a pump kick. QT with the Manhattan drop and scoop slam before flying off the top and hitting the flying elbow on Silver. Uno distracts Silver, but he bounces back with a tilt-a-whirl for two. Silver takes advantage with a thrust kick and backstabber for another near fall. QT back on offense as Uno comes up to distract the referee but he and Dustin start brawling to the back. Grayson tries to interfere but misses, then QT takes out 5 and 10. Silver spins QT around for the slam and THE WIN at 8:25.

Blake’s Take: Who needs gold when you’ve got LONG JOHN SILVER? I give it all the stars for the future AEW World Champion getting a much-deserved victory. *** (but more like ******* when you consider that Silver is “4” in Dark Order and 4+3=7)

Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. (0-4) vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali (AEW tag team debut): Pillman and Ali get things started, with Pillman hitting a dropkick. Garrison comes in for some offense, and Pillman does the same. Garrison hits a leg drop after a two count. Bononi into the mix and this dude is angry. Pillman comes in with the round kicks to Bononi, but he gets shoved for his efforts. Bononi gets some momentum going and Ali comes in to deliver some kicks, but Pillman goes for the roll-up for two. Ali chokes Pillman and Bononi uses a leg to the back of the neck for more effect. Bononi in and he adds even more offense, but eventually, Pillman makes the tag to Garrison who runs wild. Garrison picks up Ali and tosses him into Bononi, then Garrison plants him face-first into the mat. Pillman dropkicks Bononi to the floor and we get a clothesline and powerbomb combination to give Pillman and Garrison the win at 5:55.

Blake’s Take: Both of these teams worked well together, and congrats to Pillman and Garrison on getting their first win as a team. **

Skyler Moore (0-5) vs. Big Swole (8-3): Swole shoves Moore and then they exchange shoves before Swole hits some rapid-fire shots to the face. Moore isn’t happy as the throws Swole’s head to the mat and follows that by kicking her in the back of the head. Moore goes for a suplex but Swole counters with a snap suplex. Clothesline from Swole and then a back elbow. Swole with hard shots and a headbutt before hitting a running elbow to the corner. Swole hits the cutter and hits Dirty Dancing for the win at 2:58.

Blake’s Take: Swole was not here to play around. NR

– Matt Sydal hypes his match with Nakazawa.

Matt Sydal (0-1) vs. Michael Nakazawa (2-3): Nakazawa is out here OILING THE TOP TURNBUCKLE. That bastard. Sydal quickly throws Nakazawa face-first into the oiled turnbuckle. Then Sydal goes to get on the turnbuckle but realizes it’s oiled. So, naturally, Sydal grabs a towel and cleans off the turnbuckle. Nakazawa then sprays the oil and Suydal slips off. Sydal drives him down and gets a two count. Nakazawa pulls off his thong from BTE and Sydal rolls him up for two. Nakazawa then uses the thong, but Sydal counters into a crossface and Nakazawa taps out at 1:45.

Blake’s Take: Sweet and oily revenge for Sydal. NR

M’Badu (0-3) vs. Eddie Kingston (2-2): RING THE BELL because here we go. Kingston chops M’Badu a few times and then kicks M’Badu in the corner. M’Badu reverses the Irish whip and splashes Kingston in the corner. Kingston gouges the eyes and M’Badu hits a huge powerslam for a two count. Kingston with the back fist and he locks in the Kimura lock and M’Badu taps at 1:38.

Blake’s Take: Poor M’Badu. But obviously, this was all about getting Kingston back on track with a dominant win. NR

– After the match, Kingston says he’s gonna lock in the Kimura on Moxley and for him to say “I Quit.” Kingston says he has to pay and calls out Moxley. Kingston says he’s not coming and that he never quit or tapped out. Kingston wants to be world champion and that’s all he wants to be. Kingston says he’s gonna mess Moxley up and calls him a little bitch. This was great as usual from Kingston.

– Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss hype their match with the Lucha Bros.

Sean Dean (0-10) vs. Angelico (4-6) with Jack Evans: Let’s get Dean a win. Angelico starts his methodical approach by working the wrist, then he lays down in the middle of the ring and taunts Dean. I love it, but Dean doesn’t as he hits a dropkick. Angelico with a swift kick to the back of Dean’s leg, and Angelo locks in the ankle but Dean grabs the ropes. Snapmare from Angelico and he hits a kick to Dean’s head for two. The wrist control continues and Angelico shoves his fingers into Dean’s sternum. That’s unique. Dean hits a huge forearm to Angelico’s face and boy he caught him with that one. Clotheslines from Dean and then a German suplex. Dean charges for a dropkick in the corner and goes for a double underhook, but Angelico wrenches the knees and Dean has to tap at 4:35.

Blake’s Take: Angelico brings a unique style that’s enjoyable. Also think Dean has a lot of potential. **

Lucha Brothers (8-8) with Eddie Kingston vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela (8-4): Bott eams hit some offense before the match officially begins, with Fenix flying over the top and catches all three men on the outside. Fenix with a dropkick off the top on Janela, and Penta flies off with the double boots to the balls. The double boots to the balls should be a finisher. Kiss hits a few dropkicks for a two count on Fenix. Double hip toss from Kiss and Janela and Janela covers for a near fall. Fenix catches Janela with a huge dropkick to the face and makes the tag to Penta. Both men hit a crossbody and then use the assisted splash on Janela for two. Penta continues the destruction on Janela. Inside cradle from Janela for two, then Penta goes back to work and kicks Janela in the back of the leg. Fenix mocks Janela for good measure. Janela finally escapes and makes the tag to Kiss, who hits a spinning back elbow to Penta. Kiss hits a running dropkick in the corner to Penta, then goes up top and hits a 450 splash for two as Fenix breaks up the count. Fenix hits the hook kick on Fenix, then Penta hits Kiss, and Kiss counters and all four are down. Fenix hits a rolling cutter on Janela and Penta nails Kiss and Janela, and the assisted piledriver wins it for the Lucha Brothers at 5:59.

Blake’s Take: The Lucha Brothers are so, so good. I could watch these dudes against anyone. **1/2

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!